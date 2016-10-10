Theresa Ann Anders has left behind to cherish her memories:

Husband of 50 years: Tyrrell Anders, of Erwin; Her baby dog: Sugar Anders;

Daughters: Lori Ledford and husband Terry, of Erwin; Tammy Anders, of Erwin;

Grandchildren: Bryan Ledford and wife Britney, of Erwin; Garrison Ray, of Erwin;

Gabriel Ray, of Erwin; Sister: Brenda Toney, of Erwin; Two nephews and one niece;

Very special friends: Shirley Necessary, Willie and Kay Manning.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the Center on Aging and Health and to Avalon Hospice for their love and care.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Theresa Ann Anders in a committal service to be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2016 in the mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Liviu Murariu will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 10:00 AM in the mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, and will continue until service time on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations made in her honor to your favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Theresa Ann Anders through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.