JOHNSON CITY – Sherrill Denton, 74, passed away at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City on Oct. 6th, 2016, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Cling and Bonnie Denton. He was a military veteran. Sherrill is preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Denton and Ernest (Ham) Denton.

Survivors include: Carl (Elsie) Denton, Ray (Margaret) Denton, Joe (Patsy) Denton; two sisters-in-law, Betty Denton and Rozella Denton and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call anytime at the home of Betty Denton on C. Denton Rd.

There will not be a funeral service, as his body was donated to tissue recovery at Restore Life, with cremation to follow later.