Betty Joyce Hyder

Betty was born in Atkins, VA to the late Tom D. and Maggie Irene Shew Williams.

She retired as a schoolteacher for Sullivan County.

She was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church.

Betty loved Jonesborough Storytelling, quilting, crocheting and sewing. Her great grandchildren were the light of her life.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Hyder.

Survivors include: one daughter, Henrietta Hyder; one son, Jeff Hyder and his wife Jamie; two grandchildren, Leah Dommel and her husband Chris, and Josh Hyder and his wife Kim; four great grandchildren, Deserae McClellan, Willow McClellan, Gage Dommel and John Henry Hyder; four siblings, Roger Williams, Mary Robinson, Johnny Williams and Steve “Buddy” Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Betty Hyder will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at Edgefield United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Kathie Wilson-Parker officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family. Family and friends are asked to meet at Edgefield United Methodist Church Cemetery Thursday for 11:00 AM graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church food pantry, 745 N Pickens Bridge Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hyder family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hyder family. (423) 282-1521