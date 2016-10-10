Bernard Moseley

Bernard was of the Catholic faith. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Captain in the artillery units. Bernard received his law degree from the University of Florida and practiced for thirty two years providing assistance with wills, probate and real estate in his private practice with the Farr Law Firm in Punta Gorda, Fl.

Those left to cherish Bernard’s memory include his wife of sixty three years, Jeannene Purcell Moseley, his daughter, Julie Moseley, and his son, Bernie Moseley (David Meredith) and countless nephews and nieces.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Bernard’s invaluable, dear, support system of special friends/caregivers, Marlene Steffey, Misty Blevins, Macie Odom, and Tammy Starnes.

The family would be honored by your presence in order to celebrate Bernard’s life with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 13, 2016. Following the church service, friends are invited to share memories and a light lunch at the church. From 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, we will have a gathering with the family and friends at Maple Lane Farm on Cherokee Road in Johnson City. Honoring Bernard’s wishes, following cremation, his remains will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida, at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.