logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Alma L. Wright

• Today at 12:43 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Alma L. Wright, age 103 a resident of Hillview Nursing Home, Elizabethton went home to meet her Lord Monday, October 10, 2016. She was a native of Carter County and was a daughter of the late Lenore and Margaret Richardson Shell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dell Wright whom she married at age 24, he passed away in 1969; three sisters, Lovie Miller, Ora Hyder and Annie Miller; three brothers, Ford Shell, Claude Shell and Carl Shell. Alma and Dell were longtime members of Snow Memorial Baptist Church in Johnson City.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and their families. Alma will be dearly missed by all, especially by her loving friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Wright will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 12, 2016 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Minister, Seth Andrews officiating. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. There will be no formal visitation.

The family would like to thank Hillview Nursing Home and Caris Hospice for their love and care to Alma while she was a resident there. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wright family. 423-928-2245