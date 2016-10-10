Alma L. Wright

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and their families. Alma will be dearly missed by all, especially by her loving friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Wright will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 12, 2016 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Minister, Seth Andrews officiating. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. There will be no formal visitation.

The family would like to thank Hillview Nursing Home and Caris Hospice for their love and care to Alma while she was a resident there. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wright family. 423-928-2245