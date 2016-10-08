Sherry McCulley

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard McCulley.

Sherry is survived by her mother, Evelyn McCulley; brothers, John P. McCulley and David McCulley and wife, Sheila; three nieces, Susan Webb, Melissa Ruffo, and Rebecca Sandoval; five great nieces, Haley, Katelyn, Bryleigh, Carmen, and Brooklyn; and one great nephew, Nolan.

Special thanks to Nancy Hodges, Manager of Watauga Square Apartments, for the kindness she showed to Sherry. To Ursula, Sherry’s caregiver, for everything she did for her.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

