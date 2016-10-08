logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Sherry McCulley

• Today at 12:14 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Sherry McCulley, 57, of Johnson City, passed away on October 6, 2016, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a Christian. Sherry especially loved her pets, who she called her “four legged babies.” She was a teacher at Kingsport Christian until her illness. Her interests included nature and music, especially the piano. It was Sherry’s wishes to be cremated.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard McCulley.

Sherry is survived by her mother, Evelyn McCulley; brothers, John P. McCulley and David McCulley and wife, Sheila; three nieces, Susan Webb, Melissa Ruffo, and Rebecca Sandoval; five great nieces, Haley, Katelyn, Bryleigh, Carmen, and Brooklyn; and one great nephew, Nolan.

Special thanks to Nancy Hodges, Manager of Watauga Square Apartments, for the kindness she showed to Sherry. To Ursula, Sherry’s caregiver, for everything she did for her.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Sherry McCulley.