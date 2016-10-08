Rev. Jessie S. Hartley

Survivors include his loving wife, Lois Marie Tribble Hartley of the home; two sons, Steve Hartley and wife, Sophia of Telford and Billy Hartley and wife, Brenda of Jonesborough; two daughters, Brenda Copas and Linda Bridwell both of Johnson City; adopted daughter, Maria Bigliardi and husband, Scott of Bluff City; three sisters, Geraldine Wagner and Janice Wright both of Elizabethton and Betty Vanover of Piney Flats; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a special granddaughter, Melissa Graham; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Rev. Hartley will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, October 10, 2016 in the Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City with Pastor Harold Jones and Pastor Robert Keller officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:30 to 7:00 PM. Entombment services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 11, 2016 in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Pallbearers will be Joey Hartley, Kelvin Hartley, Robert Bridwell, Steve Hartley Jr. Mike Graham, Jeff Palmer, Brandon Hartley and Scott Bigliardi. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home Tuesday by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

