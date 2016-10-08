Olga Georgia O’Patick

On September 10, 2016, Edward said goodbye to Olga, his beloved wife of 60 years. She was a good woman, they had a mutual trust and respect for each other, and they rarely ever had an argument.

We, Valerie, Shawn, and Michelle said goodbye to our precious mother. We will miss her smile and laugh, holding her delicate hand, going for walks, and talking. We are very proud that she was our mother.

Olga was a person you could count on to follow through on a commitment, or go out of her way to help you. She was a best friend to our family: a wife and mother to the fullest extent. She provided countless small gestures of love, such as watching endless hours of cowboy movies because it made our dad happy. She was the one who walked the dog in the rain, and provided a family taxi service during our adolescent years. She got up at dawn on holidays in order to cook large dinners for our family. She lived her life, selflessly, in a way that brought joy to others.

She worked hard, both at home and at her job serving Appalachia Service Project for 19 years. She took satisfaction in a job well done and always tried her hardest.

Blessed with the ability to see the good in everything, Olga’s quiet, light hearted demeanor kept those around her happier than they would have been otherwise. She was the glue that held our family together. She was a complex woman that touched our lives in such a way that no one can ever take her place. Her absence is palpable, a loss like no other.

Olga was the second of eleven children. She will be fondly remembered, and sadly missed, by her siblings: Virginia, John, Claude, Betty, Paul, Adrian, Robert, Raymond, Edward, and Bridget, and their extended families. She also leaves behind her in-laws: Dean, Andrea, and David and three grandchildren: Elizabeth, Hannah, and Jennifer.

Olga donated her body to Restore Life. She will be buried at the VA Mountain Home Cemetery.