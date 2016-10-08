Mrs. Patricia O. Smith

Mrs. Smith was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, the daughter of the late Victor F. and Lewella Booth Ogden. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Joseph Smith, a daughter Tara Smith, and a brother Vince Ogden.

Mrs. Smith was an active member of First Christian Church, Johnson City. She was also a member of the International Chapter PEO Sisterhood, the Tuesday Garden Club of Jonesborough and the World Wide Pressed Flower Guild.

While living in New York, Pat drove a school bus for many years. She turned her lifetime interest of drawing and creating works of art into a pastime business in the 70’s. In 1983, Pat left the Hyde Park School District to peruse her career as a full time graphic artist. This is when she started her current business, Sonshine Crafts. Her artwork included calligraphy and pressed flowers and ink sketches.

Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Melisa Waterman, and Nicole Tancredi, five grandchildren, Jamin Waterman, Lindsey Bunnell, Jared Waterman, Rebekah Waterman, and Gianna Tancredi, brothers, Ken Ogden, Kevin Ogden, and one sister Lois Lazzopina.

Memorial service for Mrs. Smith will be held on Sunday October 9, 2016 2:00PM at First Christian Church, Johnson City, with a Visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Johnson City Medical Center ICU.

