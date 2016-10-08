Mrs. Evelyn Treadway Bolton

Mrs. Bolton was born in Washington County and daughter of the late John & Lura McGee Treadway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bolton; sister, Gladys Treadway Allen; and two brothers, John Treadway, Jr. and Dennis Treadway.

She was a member of Union Church of Christ and Jonesborough Chapter #357 OES.

Survivors include a son, David Bolton, Jonesborough; brother, Eugene Treadway, Jonesborough; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Uncle Gene, cousin Denise, and Dorothy & Kenneth Hughes for their wonderful loving care.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Sunday, October 9, 2016, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Lamar Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm Sunday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, October 10, 2016, at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, Jericho Temple, P.O. Box 5508, Kingsport, TN 37663.

