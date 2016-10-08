Mary Beth Stanley

She grew up in Mississippi, attending high school at All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, MS. She received her college education at the University of Mississippi where she majored in Social Work. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Ole Miss.

Mary Beth was of Scottish descent, and was a proud member of Clan Skene, one of the most ancient of all Highland Clans. She always enjoyed going to the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

An athlete, she was a swimmer, winning numerous first place awards in swimming competitions. She was also a skilled horsewoman, and had been a member of the United States Hunter Jumper Association. She won a number of awards in regional equestrian competitions on her registered Thoroughbred horse, Rolly Polly.

After college, she married and became a full time mom. She had two children, Reed Longgrear and Shelby Longgrear. Mary Beth was preceded in death by her son, Reed, who died of cancer in 2011 at age 17. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Timothy Stanley, and her sister, Brandi Nicole Stanley. Her mother, Letha Stanley, passed away in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Shelby Elise Longgrear. She is also survived by her father, Dr. Charlton Stanley of Elizabethton and her brother, Dr. Mark Stanley of Vicksburg, MS. She is also survived by many relatives across the country, and had many friends, all of whom will miss her terribly.

Graveside memorial services will be on October 20 at 4:00 PM, at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton. Father Tim Holder of St. Thomas Episcopal Church will preside. Piper Jon Shell will play the bagpipes for her service.

In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to do so is encouraged to make contributions in her honor to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, or to the University of Alabama Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, Jonesborough, TN, (423) 547-0379 is serving the family.