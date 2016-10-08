Bea Barron

Bea is survived by her children, Diane (Painter), Jack and Elaine Barron, Colleen Barron and Jon Doedon, and Alice and Damien Ballagh; loving grandmother to Shannon, James, Sean, and Stephen; her great grandchildren; Sister Leona and brother in law Bill Guinn, Sister Patricia and brother in law Carl Houser; and brother Calvin and sister in law Nancy Gouge; along with many nieces and nephews.

Bea is preceded in death by her sisters, Carrie Davis and Blanche Anderson.

A Memorial Service will be held in Bea's honor at 9:30am on October 11 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN.

Interment will be held at the Gouge Family Cemetery in Limestone Cove, TN.