Rev. Jessie Hartley

JOHNSON CITY - Rev. Jessie Hartley of Johnson City passed away Friday, October 7, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00 PM in the Full Gospel Holiness Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:30 PM until the service hour. A complete obituary will be in Sunday’s edition of the Press. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hartley family. 423-928-2245