GRAY - John E. Bishop, 69, Gray, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center.

John was born in Johnson City to the late Ed Bishop and Ruth King Cox .

He was a member of Boones Creek Baptist Church and Johnson City Masonic Lodge #486 F&AM.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by: his wife, Vicky L. Hicks Bishop; and his stepfather, William T. “Bill” Cox.

Survivors include: one brother, Ira Bishop; one cousin, Wallace King and his wife Carolyn, of Gray; two special daughters, Brandi Kodak, of Gray, and Ramona Potter and her husband Lawrence, of Elizabethton; fur babies, Jasper and Naked; Rita Watts and Rita Coyle, and several other special cousins.

The family of John Bishop will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2016 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth Kyker officiating. Pallbearers will be: Mitch King, Glenn Birchfield, Michael Farmer, Lawrence Potter and Randy Cole. A committal service will immediately follow at Highland Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boones Creek Baptist Church food pantry, 304 Pickens Bridge Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.

