Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sidney Pleasant, II and John C. Pleasant and wife Donna, all of Cocoa, FL; a granddaughter, Sydney E. Pleasant, of Cocoa, FL; a brother, Ken Sheffield and wife Cathy, of Morristown, TN; and several special nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Charles “Dude” LaPorte and his wife Darlene.

The committal and entombment service for Mrs. Velma Louise Pleasant will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2016 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Gerald Holly, minister, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 12:00 PM on Saturday, to go in procession to the cemetery.

