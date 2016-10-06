Ruby Eva “Granny” Shaffer Vance

Survivors include her husband of 64 years VI Vance. A Son: Joseph Vance, Deland, Florida. A Granddaughter & her husband: Monica and Jason Phillips, Elizabethton. A Great Grandson: Sam Phillips. Her Sisters: Olive Case and Delores Heaton. Several nieces & nephews including a special nephew, Phillip Shaffer.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Horseshoe Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Whitehead and Rev. Johnny Vance officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family and family members. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Vance family.