Rev. Dr. James Snapp

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Verna Howard Snapp of Johnson City, Tennessee, five children: Karla (Pierre) Summers of Columbus, Georgia; Blane (Winnie) Wilson, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Chris (Karen) Treece of Knoxville, Tennessee; Michele (Emerald) Edmonds of Midland, Georgia; and Jennifer (Jamall) Wimberly of Midland, Georgia; Two step-sons: Dustin Howard (Stephanie) of Johnson City, Tennessee; and Brandon Howard of Johnson City, Tennessee; a host of grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three sisters: Patricia Charles, Dorothy “Tom” Carmack, and Barbara “Puddin” Gaines, all of Rogersville, Tennessee; and one brother: Jake “Fistle” Snapp of Raeford, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by 3 siblings: Mary “Tince” Dennis, Carolyn “Faye” Morris, and Walter “Doc” Snapp, all of Rogersville, Tennessee. A special appreciation for dear friends and caregivers, Janice Wells and Rev. Irving Greene. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Russell Chapel AME Zion Church in Rogersville, and anytime at the home of Patricia Charles, 619 Scott St, Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Mitchell Crest Cemetery with the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard providing military honors.