Ralph retired as a food broker. He was a lifetime member of Borderview Christian Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, an elder and a deacon. He was also a member of the adult choir, men’s chorus and Golden Oldies Senior Group. He was a Shriner, a 32 degree Mason of the Dashiell Masonic Lodge No. 238 F&AM, and a past Worshipful Master and 50 year member of the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed golfing, camping, car races and UT sports; especially football.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 20 years, Mary Ellen Morton Simerly ; a daughter, Cheryl Simerly – Godfrey and husband Bryan; a step son, Raymond Morton and wife Debbie, of Elizabethton; two grandchildren, Christa Morton, of Charleston, SC and Christopher Morton, of Elizabethton. Two sisters, Marie Brown, of Elizabethton and Dorothy Chapman and husband Dale, of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, Lewis Blevins.

A celebration of life for Mr. Ralph H. Simerly will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2016 in the Borderview Christian Church of Elizabethton with Bro. Scott Fisher, officiating. A Masonic Service will follow, provided by the Dashiell Lodge. Music will be provided by the Borderview Christian Church Quartet, Terry Rice and a recording of The Lord’s Prayer by his son, Rick Simerly. The family will receive friends from noon until 2:00 at the church.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Christopher Morton, Lewis Blevins, Everett Smith, Shane Fair, Ross Sams, Max Fisher, Chris Timmons and Colbey Britt. Honorary pallbearers will be all the men of Borderview Christian Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Ralph.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com or Office 423-542-2232, Obituary line, 423-543-4617.