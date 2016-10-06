Fred Deakins Lyle, Jr.

Fred was a graduate of Science Hill High School, ETSU in Engineering and obtained his Master’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Tennessee.

He served his country in WWII by serving in the U. S. Navy.

Fred was a Senior Project Manager for the J. A. Jones Construction Co. of Charlotte, NC and had done projects all over the world.

He was a member of the Atonement Lutheran Church in Wesley Chapel, Florida and attended the Wesley United Methodist Church in Johnson City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Solana Lyle.

Survivors include: his wife of 58 years, Jean Whitson Lyle of the home; two sons, Fred D. Lyle, III and his fiancé, Dea Bevins, Mark Whitson “Whit” Lyle and his wife, Suzanne all of Jonesborough; three grandsons, Fred D. Lyle, IV, Logan Lyle and Ethan Lyle; a granddaughter, Samantha Lyle.

A graveside service is to be conducted in the Mausoleum Chapel at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 1:00 PM under the direction of Rev. Mark Gooden on Friday, October 7, 2016. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time to leave in procession at approximately 12:40 PM from Morris-Baker Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: the Atonement Lutheran Church, 29617 State Rd. 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, Building Fund.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Lyle family. (423) 282-1521