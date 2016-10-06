Danny earned a B.S. degree from North Carolina State University and a Master's degree from Western Carolina University. After leaving a career in public school teaching and coaching, he earned a Doctoral degree in the Processes and Effects of Mass Communication from the University of Massachusetts and graduated with highest honors. After leaving the University of Evansville, he joined the faculty of the Department of Communication at East Tennessee State University in 1984. In 1989, he was appointed as Associate Dean of Student Affairs in the College of Arts & Sciences. He currently was still serving as Associate Dean and Professor in the Department of Media and Communication, in which he also served as Graduate Coordinator of the M.A. in The Professional Communication Program.

Dan was a specialist in Mass Communications, focusing his intellectual energies on popular culture, sports, and television. He authored or co-authored eighteen book chapters in his field, with seven articles in refereed journals. He will be fondly remembered by the thousands of students he advised during his 32 year tenure at ETSU, and the many colleagues whom he shepherded through the often complicated advisement process. His hobbies included reading books, playing golf, and watching movies and sports especially basketball.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Lauren Tester Brown; step-daughter, Susan Pryor; step-son, Mark Pryor; his uncle and aunt, Jim and Pat Anderson of Shelby, NC; special cousins, Patti Newman, Diana Parham, and Jim Willis as well as several other cousins. He was particularly devoted to his friend and mentor Jennings Bryant, special friends and golfing partners, Don Johnson and Gene Tinnon, and the members of the Friday Lunch Bunch. He will be greatly missed by his canine companions Diego, Cisco, and Missy.

A Celebration of Life service for Dr. Danny “Dan” Anderson Brown, PhD, will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 2:00 PM, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. The family will greet friends and share memories following the service on Sunday.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to One Acre Café, 603 West Walnut Street Johnson City, TN 37604 or to the Humane Society of Washington County, 2101 West Walnut Street Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Brown family.