Rev. Dr. James Snapp

• Today at 8:50 AM

Rev. Dr. James Snapp was born on January 20, 1948, to the union of the late Mary O. and Jake Snapp, in Rogersville, Tennessee. The seventh of eight children, he was the youngest son, and was affectionately referred to as “Stink”.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Verna Howard Snapp of Johnson City, Tennessee, five children: Karla (Pierre) Summers of Columbus, Georgia; Blane (Winnie) Wilson, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Chris (Karen) Treece of Knoxville, Tennessee; Michele (Emerald) Edmonds of Midland, Georgia; and Jennifer (Jamall) Wimberly of Midland, Georgia; Two step-sons: Dustin Howard (Stephanie) of Johnson City, Tennessee; and Brandon Howard of Johnson City, Tennessee; a host of grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three sisters: Patricia Charles, Dorothy “Tom” Carmack, and Barbara “Puddin” Gaines, all of Rogersville, Tennessee; and one brother: Jake “Fistle” Snapp of Raeford, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by 3 siblings: Mary “Tince” Dennis, Carolyn “Faye” Morris, and Walter “Doc” Snapp, all of Rogersville, Tennessee. A special appreciation for dear friends and caregivers, Janice Wells and Rev. Irving Greene. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Russell Chapel AME Zion Church in Rogersville, and anytime at the home of Patricia Charles, 619 Scott St, Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Mitchell Crest Cemetery with the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard providing military honors. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.