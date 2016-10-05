Michael L. Frazier

Brother: Johnny Paul Frazier. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years: Cathy Campbell Frazier. Two Children: Michael “Chad” Frazier and wife Beverly, Elizabethton and Jessica Lenae York and husband Todd, Johnson City. Three Grandchildren: Eliana Burleson, Taylor York and Tyler York. A Sister: Judy Blankenship and husband Larry, Elizabethton. His brother-in-law & sisters-in-law: Robert & Betty Campbell and Ina Mae Campbell. Two Uncles: Raymond Smith and wife Irene and Roger Smith and wife Brenda. One Aunt: Mary Pierce.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Walker Roberson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2016 in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Music will be provided by Bobby Heaton and Amanda Montgomery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday will be: Dewey Oliver, A.D. “Sonny” Fletcher, Curt Alexander, Tony Carr, Benny Pierce, Jeff Hess, Jim Whitehead and William Birchfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jim Hyder, T.N. Taylor, Lester Odom, Brian Mathis, Chug Ensor, Dennis Williams, Paul Taylor and Chris Taylor. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence.

The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to our supportive family and friends, to the Staff of Hillview Health Center, The Staff of Carris Hospice and the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center.

To those who prefer memorials may be made in memory of Mike to the Building Fund, Unaka Baptist Church, 1598 Highway 91, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643.

Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday to go to the cemetery.

