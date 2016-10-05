Jimmie Lee Taylor Sr.

Survivors include a daughter, Janet Taylor of Jonesborough; a son, Jimmie L. Taylor Jr. and his wife, Kimberly of Winston Salem, NC; a brother, Kenneth Taylor and wife, Bessie of Jonesborough; three sisters, Jean Hawkins, Sue Warren and husband, James all of Johnson City and Betty Garland and husband, Troy of Gray; two grandchildren, Erika Taylor of Monroe, NY, Derrick Taylor of Safford, Arizona; three great-grandchildren, Caden Muskus of Monroe, NY and De’Rhiana Taylor of Tampa, FL and Dominik Taylor of Johnson City; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Davis and husband, Teddy of Elizabethton and Kathy Wright and husband, Charles; a brother-in-law, Richard Wise and wife, Pam of Elizabethton; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Taylor will be conducted at 1:30 PM Thursday, October 6, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard Detail. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Gray and to Mandy Rocker of Agape for the wonderful care they provided.

