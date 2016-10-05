Hazel P. Alexander

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by six brothers, Lewis Parker, Herbert Parker, Wiley Parker, Virch Parker, George Parker, and Wendell Parker; sister, Stella Wolfe; step-child, Samuel Alexander.

Survivors include, Husband, Clyde Alexander, of the home; step-children, Clyde Michael Alexander and James Bennic Alexander, both of Greenwood, South Carolina; brother, Willis Parker, Jr., Morristown, TN; sister, Grace Davis, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Charles, Andy, Jenni, Taylor, and Josh Alexander. Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service for Mrs. Alexander will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 7, 2016 from Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Willie Lunceford officiating. Music will be provided by the Southside Trio. Active pallbearers will be selected from men of Southside Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. in the parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank those who lovingly cared for Hazel and kept her in their prayers.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Alexander family. (423) 928-6111