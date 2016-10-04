Virginia Kay Pysher Cheshire

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Michael Respess.

Those left to cherish Virginia’s memory include her children: Melissa Vaughn and her husband, Buddy; son, Mitchell Respess; grandchildren, Atlas Fagundes and Mykayla Vaughn; sister, Linda Mowry; brothers, Gilbert, Kenny, and Albert Pysher, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Pentecostals of Johnson City, 2510 E Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 with the date and time to be announced at a later date.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Pentacostals of Johnson City.

