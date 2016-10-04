Penny Marie Aesque

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Todd Eugene Aesque; one son, Roger "Chet" Vance and wife, Brooke of Telford; two daughters: Melinda Dawn Barnett and husband, Dewayne, Alysha Elizabeth Miller and husband, Michael; her parents, William "Bill" and Linda Sparks Parker, all of Jonesborough; one sister, Candy Melissa Hensley of Meadowview, VA; six grandchildren: Makayla Smith, Jaden Allen Smith, Isaiah Miller, Elijah Miller, Malaika Vance and baby Vance to be born March 2017. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P. M. on Thursday, October 6, 2016 at the Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church. Pastor Kenny Whaley will officiate. Music will be provided by Ed and Rita Stalcup.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650 to help pay funeral expenses.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Aesque family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Aesque family. (423) 743-1380.