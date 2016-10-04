Etta Mae Ledford

Mae was a member of Johnson City Baptist Temple, where she attended as long as her health permitted. She loved her family and church family. She worked for Steinway (Levi Strauss) for many years. She enjoyed working around her home, flowers, quilting, listening to gospel music, and most of all cooking for her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mae was preceded in death by: her husband Leon Ledford; son, Stanley Ledford; son-in-law, Olin Willis; sisters, Elizabeth Pierson, Edith Burke, Ruth Hensley, Pansy Wills, Jewel Napier and Fern Gross; and brothers, Ivan and Jack Whitson.

She is survived by: her daughter, Leona Willis, of Abingdon, VA; daughter-in-law, Mary Margaret Ledford, of Morristown, TN; five grandchildren, Jeff Willis, Penny Willis, Mark Ledford, Michelle Higgins and Dawn Beene; four great grandchildren, Rheanne and Matthew Ledford, and Taylor and Megan Beene; one sister, Jean Spurlock; and two special family friends, Charles Grogan and Wilma Bare.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Grace Healthcare of Abingdon and Caris Healthcare.

The family of Etta Mae will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2016 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wilkie Brookshire officiating. Pallbearers will be family members. A committal service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson City Baptist Temple, 905 Milligan Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ledford family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Ledford family. (423) 282-1521