William Grady “Wimpy” Nidiffer
Today at 2:05 PM
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC - William Grady “Wimpy” Nidiffer, age 58, of Connelly Springs, North Carolina, and the son of the late John and Georgia Myers Nidiffer, entered into rest on Sunday, October 2, 2016 to wait the return of Jesus and his resurrection.
William was of the Baptist faith.
Wimpy wanted to be cremated and there will be no formal arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, is serving the Nidiffer family.