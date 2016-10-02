Robert Wayne Ledford

Wayne was a member of Roan Valley Baptist Church and was retired from Mitchell County Schools as a Custodian and Bus Driver for 41 years. Wayne enjoyed going to church, being with friends, and playing the guitar.

Survivors include: one daughter; Kay Perkins (Bruce), of Bakersville, NC, two grandchildren; Michelle Lord (Phil), of Bakersville, NC, and Crystal Benson (Shane), of Four Oaks, NC, and two great grandchildren; Zoe Lord, and Samuel Benson.

Wayne was preceded in death in addition to his parents by: his wife; Ethel Buchanan Ledford, sisters; Dona Speaks, Rettie Holder, Mae Bishopwood, Jane Winterhalter, and Ellen Ledford, and brothers; George, Smith, Will, Steve, Taft, and Charlie Ledford.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service honoring the life of Wayne on Monday, October 3, 2016 at 4:00PM in Roan Valley Baptist Church with Chris Hitechew, Roger Hilemon, and Jerry Kesling officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Chris and Tonya Hughes, and Danny Thomas. A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Buchanan Family Cemetery (Hwy 261).

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to: Roan Valley Baptist Church, 5632 NC 261 Bakersville, NC 28705.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Ledford Family.