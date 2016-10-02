Chester Eugene “Gene” Gouge

Survivors include Two Sons: Clinton and Cole Gouge, Roan Mountain, His sister-in-law: Mary Gouge and his nice: Sherry Gouge.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. H. Martin Christian officiating. Interment will follow in the Dyer Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Roger Colbaugh, Steve, Mike and Stewart Dyer, Wade Heaton, Steve Arwood, Jerome Miller, Dale Baker, Luther Arwood, James Arwood, Colby Guinn, Stevie Jackson, Roy Street, Ricky Putman, John Ellis, Charles Aldridge, and employees and former employees of TDOT. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Gouge family