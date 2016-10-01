Mrs. Sue Irene Stills

She was a native of Washington County Virginia, the daughter of the late Eugene Clark and Mary Catherine Settles Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Ottis D. Stills, one son Otis “Gene” Stills, and four brothers, Charles Johnson, George Johnson, Melvin Johnson, and Denver Johnson.

Mrs. Stills was a Homemaker.

She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.

Survivors include her daughter Mary Etta Chesser, Jonesborough, three sons, Robert Stills (Elaine), Simerly Creek, Samuel Stills, (Andy) Louville Ky., Roy Stills, (Hope), Kingsport, one brother Lee Johnson, Johnson City, sister-in-law, Lucille Cable, Jonesborough, 9 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Stills will be on Monday, October 3, 2016, at 3 pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor David Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 1pm till 3 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Cherry Grove, (Keplinger) Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Johnson, Randall Johnson, Jim Perdue, James Chesser, Andy Nass, Kenneth Stills, Bryan Perdue, DJ Perdue, and Jeffery Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Carr, and Wayne Jeffers.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mountain States Hospice and all the hospice staff for their loving care.

