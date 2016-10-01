Mrs. Stella Marie Hardin Henegar

Mrs. Henegar was a graduate of Hampton High School. Her first job was at the old Anderson Supermarket on E Street during Christmas. She later worked at Eagle’s, and for many years at the Tastee Freez, and later at Summers Hardware. She was a charter member of Beck Mountain Baptist Church, but later became a member of Sims Hill Christian Church, where she enjoyed worshiping until she was unable to attend due to her illness. Mrs. Henegar was a big supporter of the Carter County American Cancer Society Relay for Life, being a three time survivor of cancer herself, and in 2008 served as honorary chairperson. She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family and being a caregiver. She especially enjoyed being with people and talking to them on the telephone. She also enjoyed sitting on the front porch and shopping. Her favorite places to shop were Wal-Mart, Peebles, and the grocery store, because of the many people she met. She was a collector of red birds and bird houses.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Reece and her husband, Terry, of Butler; a son and her primary caregiver for the past several years, Blaine “Buddy” Henegar, Jr. and his special friend, Ladonna Williams of Elizabethton; one brother Teddy (Sharon) Hardin of Hampton; five sisters, Helen “Sally” Matherly and Rozella Hardin of Elizabethton, Jane (Wayne) Browder of Gray, who was her caregiver, took her shopping, out to eat, and to the doctor, as well as many other activities; Rebecca Shipley of Blountville, and Elaine Larkins of Elizabethton; a special nephew, Danny Henegar; and a special niece, April Matherly. Several other nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Henegar will be conducted on Monday, October 3, 2016, at 7:30 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Campbell and Rev. Steve Guinn, officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:30 PM on Monday prior to the service, and at her home, or the home of her daughter, at any time.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, October 4, 2016, at 11:00 AM at the Sims Hill Christian Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bryan Smith officiating. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Browder, Teddy Hardin, Danny Henegar, Matthew Hughes, Earl Hardin, Jr., Allen McCoy, and Brian Busler. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Henegar, Lewis Ward, Larry Shoun, Tom Kyte, Randall Taylor, friends of Terry and Kathy at Fish Springs Baptist Church, and friends at Sims Hill Christian Church. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Ridge Health Care, Silver Angels, Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice, and especially the 7th floor staff at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for the care and love shown to Mrs. Henegar during her most recent illness.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Mrs. Henegar’s memory to the Carter County American Cancer Society Relay for Life, c/o Lou Cooter, 415 Washington Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

