In addition to her father, Mary Malinna Hensley has left behind to cherish her memories: Son: Jake Collins and wife, Stacey of Unicoi; Grandsons: William Collins and Colton Collins of Unicoi; Brothers: Paul Hollier and wife, Kim of Erwin, Fred Hollier, Jr. and wife, Sona of San Antonio, TX, Jeff Hollier and wife, Clara of San Antonio, TX; Sisters: JoAnna Schmidke of Port Arthur, TX, Jan Hollier of Nashville, TN, Jill Leal and husband, Bob of California; Several Nieces and Nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mary Malinna Hensley in a committal service to be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Bob Gray officiating. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 PM on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Love Street, Erwin, TN 37650.

