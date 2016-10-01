Martha Ann Sexton Arnold

A native of McClung Co., WV, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Junior and Edna Minor Sexton. She is remembered by her family for being a great daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, her son, and her brother. She is survived by two daughters, three sisters, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She will be inurned at a later date in Mountain Home National Cemetery.

