She was born March 31, 1931 in Hiltons, Virginia to the late Oscar B. Alvis, Sr. and Mabel Fugate Alvis. Louise had resided in Johnson City most of her life. Louise was a loving and caring wife, mother and “Mimi” who cherished and enjoyed time spent with family. She was a member of Clark Street Baptist Church, Johnson City, the Moose Lodge, Opti-Mrs. Club and she was active in the Johnson City School System. Mrs. Dickson was Co-Owner/Operator of the Garden Printing Company.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Wright Dickson; sister, Dolores Perkins; brother, Richard E. Alvis, Sr.; two sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Dickson Putney and husband, J.T; son Dan Wright Dickson II and wife, Sally; grandchildren, Tripp Putney, Brooke, Morgan, Taylor and Maggie Dickson; sister, Georgia Alvis King; brother, Oscar B. Alvis, Jr.; two sister in laws, Ellen Alvis and Susan D. Gaston; special “sister”, Brenda Cooley; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm Monday, October 3, 2016. A Celebration of Louise’s life will be at 3:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Andy Moehn officiating.

Graveside Services will follow in the Garden of Gethsemane at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Johnson City First Responders for their compassionate care of our “Mimi”.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to, The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or The American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.

The care of Louise Alvis “Mimi” Dickson and her family have been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services, Kingsport.