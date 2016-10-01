logo
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC - Freddie “Gomer” Carroll Oliver, 70, of Connelly Springs died Thursday, September 29,. He was born April 8, 1946 in Carter County, Tennessee to the late William Vance Oliver and Edna Reece Oliver. He retired from Broughton Police with 30 years of service.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, William Roosevelt Oliver.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Janice Oliver; 4 children; 9 grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Hollar of Hudson, NC and Evelyn Grindstaff of Tennessee.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2016 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday at Icard Church of God. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Sossoman Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.