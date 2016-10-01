Emily Barnes McClellan

Emily was a Johnson City native and the daughter of the late George Newton and Nancy Crockett Barnes.

She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in English from ETSU.

Emily worked for Rocky Mount State Historic Site as a historical interpreter for 42 years. She played Mrs. Cobb for over 30 years. Emily helped to develop the living history program for Rocky Mount. She also taught Sunday School for many years at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She worked until she was 89 years old.

Emily was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution John Sevier Chapter, and also a member of United Methodist Women.

She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan.

In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband, David Millard McClellan, and her brother, George Barnes.

Survivors include: three daughters, Angela McClellan, Stephanie McClellan Houk and her husband Robert; and Emily McClellan Wozniak and her husband Jim; one grandson, David Wozniak; one nephew, George Bowers; and one sister-in-law, Betty Bowers.

The family of Emily McClellan will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, October 3, 2016 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Mark Gooden officiating. Burial will take place at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the McClellan family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the McClellan family. (423) 282-1521