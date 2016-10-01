Debra Keplinger Crook

In addition to her father, Debra was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy V. Keplinger.

Survivors include her mother, Kathleen Price Babb, Dandridge; husband, Marvin Crook, Jr., Bristol, TN; three sisters, Karen Schriber, Gray, TN, Donna Reagan and husband Rick, Dandridge, TN, and Beverly Gross, Johnson City, TN; two brothers, Wilburn Babb, Jr. and Ron Clay, both of Maryland; half brother, Randall Babb, Elizabethton; step-son, Joey Crook, Bristol, TN; son, Chad Allen Querry, Indiana; step-daughter, Mary Keplinger, Johnson City; grandson, Howard Hinsdell, III, Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Crook will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 4, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Hilton officiating. Music will be under the direction of Patti Hilton and Theresa Hilton. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be- Joey Crook, Jerry Crook, Brandon Crook, Jeff Rhoten, Jimmy Humphries, Rick Reagan, and Ken Walker.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City is serving the Crook family. (423) 928-6111