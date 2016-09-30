Sturgill Lewis

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Yvonne Fowler and a brother: Orville Lewis.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Evelyn Carden Lewis. Four Children: Cathy (David) Grindstaff, Paula (Gary) Vance and Daniel (Gina) Lewis all of Elizabethton and Peter (Becky) Lewis, Rutherfordton, North Carolina. His Grandchildren: Micah Lewis, Ashleigh Lewis, Jonathan Grindstaff, Chad Grindstaff, Jeremy McCann, Tyler McCann, Madison Lewis, Parker Lewis, Jacob Feaster and Kaya Feaster. His Great Grandchildren: Andrew Grindstaff, Emer y Grindstaff, Cameron McCann, Landon McCann, Addyson Lewis and Keegan Lewis. His Sister: Kathleen Glover. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rusty Verran officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Micah Lewis, Jonathan Grindstaff, Chad Grindstaff, Jeremy McCann, Tyler McCann, Parker Lewis, Jacob Feaster and Ray Lewis, Jr... Honorary Pallbearers will be: Aubrey Ensor, Randy Lewis, Ron Carden, Keith Morley, Sr., Dr. Paul Brown, David Grindstaff, Gary Vance and his many other friends. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

