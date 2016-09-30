In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica McCool and brothers and sister, Lloyd Presnell, Alden Presnell, Hazel Berry, Richard Presnell and David Presnell. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sharron Kyleen Teague Presnell, of the home; his children, Jamie Presnell, Elizabethton, TN, Chrystal Jean Presnell and Phillip Steve Presnell Jr., both of Johnson City, TN and Sara Cantor, Greenville, TN; brothers and sisters, Margaret Akers and husband Don, Johnson City, TN, Harold Presnell and wife Elsie, Hampton, TN, Ancel Presnell and wife Essie, Gray, TN, Elwanda Carver, Johnson City, TN, Mary Gregg and husband Leroy, Sulphur Springs, TN, Vanessa Luttrell, Elizabethton, TN, Dean Presnell and wife Patsy, Elizabethton, TN, Gene Presnell, Gray, TN, Mack Presnell, Johnson City, TN and Michael Presnell and wife Barbara, Johnson City, TN; thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews and their extended families and one special friend, Mitchel Ledford also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Phillip Steve Presnell Sr. will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 3, 2016 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Dean Presnell officiating. Music will be under the direction of Tammy Murry, Michael Presnell and Gene Presnell. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Monday prior to the funeral service or at the residence at any time. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Markland Cemetery, Buck Mountain. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jose’ Lara, Anthony Hall, Mitchell Ledford and Tyler McNeal.

Special thoughts to special babies, Harper McNeal and Everley McNeal who will miss their Pappy Steve very much. Amzie, Ember and Sabin will also miss their Papaw Steve.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Presnell family. Office: (423) 543-5544.