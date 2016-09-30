logo
BAKERSVILLE, NC - Mary Emily Hoilman, age 82 of Laurel Street, Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord, September 29, 2016. She was a native of Johnson City, TN and the daughter of the late Dave and Rosa Lee Livingston Walker.

She attended Mine Creek Baptist Church. Mary loved taking care of her family and friends and was known for her excellent cooking. She was retired as a cook at Mitchell County Senior Center, and formerly worked as Lunchroom Manager at Gouge School in Bakersville, NC, and later at Appalachian Christian Village in Johnson City, TN.

Survivors include: sons; Robert Hoilman and wife Sally, of Unicoi, TN, and Steve Hoilman, of Spruce Pine, NC; daughter in law, Donna Hoilman of Bakersville; five grandchildren; Jon Hoilman, Joe Hoilman, Benjamin Hoilman, and Logan Hoilman, and Kimberly H. Burleson (Daniel). three great grandchildren; Gavin Burleson, Isaac Burleson, and Maliyah Ledford, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; Claude Hoilman Jr., son; Terry E. Hoilman, granddaughter; Lisa Hoilman Cooper, sisters; Martha Jackson, Edith Carder, and Ida Lee Kelsey; brothers, Mack Walker and Robert Walker and two infant siblings.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 12:00 Noon at Bakersville Memorial Cemetery with Chris Rathbone and Skip Weiford officiating. Interment will follow the service.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Hoilman family.