Mary Emily Hoilman

She attended Mine Creek Baptist Church. Mary loved taking care of her family and friends and was known for her excellent cooking. She was retired as a cook at Mitchell County Senior Center, and formerly worked as Lunchroom Manager at Gouge School in Bakersville, NC, and later at Appalachian Christian Village in Johnson City, TN.

Survivors include: sons; Robert Hoilman and wife Sally, of Unicoi, TN, and Steve Hoilman, of Spruce Pine, NC; daughter in law, Donna Hoilman of Bakersville; five grandchildren; Jon Hoilman, Joe Hoilman, Benjamin Hoilman, and Logan Hoilman, and Kimberly H. Burleson (Daniel). three great grandchildren; Gavin Burleson, Isaac Burleson, and Maliyah Ledford, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; Claude Hoilman Jr., son; Terry E. Hoilman, granddaughter; Lisa Hoilman Cooper, sisters; Martha Jackson, Edith Carder, and Ida Lee Kelsey; brothers, Mack Walker and Robert Walker and two infant siblings.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 12:00 Noon at Bakersville Memorial Cemetery with Chris Rathbone and Skip Weiford officiating. Interment will follow the service.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Hoilman family.