Joe Fredrick Clark

He was a Deacon at Big Springs Christian Church for 40 years. He also attended Southside Christian Church and Hampton Christian Church. He was a member of the Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship. He was a devoted man of God, husband, father and grandfather to six beautiful grandchildren that he loved dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Bettie Guinn Clark, to whom he was a loving husband and companion for over 53 years. His children are: Mary Baines and husband David of Hampton and Danny Clark and wife Jennifer of Elizabethton. He is survived by six grandchildren: Allison Turbyfield, Ryne Baines, Cloe Clark, Clare Clark, Colby Clark and Caleigh Clark. He is also survived by two brothers, Bob Clark and his wife Judy of Johnson City and Lawrence Clark of Denver

A graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday, October 3 2016, with Minister Dwayne Calhoun officiating. Active pallbearers will be Ryne Baines, David Baines, Don Clark, Ronnie Clark, Colby Clark, Mike McKinney and Rick Guinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Clark, Colby Clark, and Louie Whittemore Jr. The family will be receiving friends at the Baines’s residence at 5182 Highway 19E, Hampton, TN. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 Monday to go to the cemetery.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Clark family.