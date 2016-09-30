James Phillip Waters

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late James & Grace Canter Waters. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Phillip operated Waters Roofing for several years. He was a member of the Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church. He loved to sing and go to yard sales.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife: Oma “Susie” Waters, his 2nd wife Elizabeth Waters, One brother: Howard Waters and two sisters: Rachel Waters Clipse and Martha Mae Waters Campbell.

Survivors include two sons & Daughters-In-Law: Julius & Angela Waters and Shane & Audra Waters all of Elizabethton. A Daughter: Donna Ruth Waters, Elizabethton. Seven Grandchildren: Jay Waters & Wife Kristin, Michael Waters and wife Casey, Julie Colbaugh & husband Adam, Phillip Waters, Jacob Waters, Tiffany Gold and Stephanie Johnson. Two Great Grandchildren: Caleb James Waters and Tatiana Fontenot. Two Step-Daughters: Sharon Schlegel and husband Stanley, Greeneville and Susan Fillers, Mohawk. 6 Step-Grandchildren and 10 Step-Great Grandchildren. A Sister-In-Law: Betty Waters, Elizabethton. Three Brothers: Eugene Waters and wife Shirley, Mark Waters, all of Elizabethton and Claude Waters and wife Janie, Greeneville. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Shane Waters and Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Lyons Cemetery with Rev. Mark Potter officiating. Music will be provided by Season Lusk Johnson. Active Pallbearers will be: Michael, Phillip, Jay and Jacob Waters, Woody Lyons, Jeff Lyons, Adam Colbaugh and Caleb Waters. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. David Hecht and his church family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Monday to go to the cemetery

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Waters family.