David Glen Grindstaff

David was a graduate of Unaka High School. He was retired from Mapes Piano String and was former owner of David Trophies. David was a very generous person and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed golf and fishing with his friends. He enjoyed watching Baseball, the Tennessee Vols Football and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Eva Ruth Grindstaff and a sister: Rebecca Jean Grindstaff.

Survivors include a sister: Peggy Thomas, a brother: Billy and Suzanne Grindstaff, a niece: Rebecca Cato, his nephews: Clinton Thomas and wife Kimberly and Eric Lee Thomas. His companion: Sherry Lee Wilson and her son, Jonathan and his special friend: Eddie Richardson.

Being the generous person he was, he wanted to donate his body to science to help others. We honor his wishes.

There will be a private graveside service at Wilson Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is assisting the Grindstaff family.