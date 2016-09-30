Betty was a native of Boone County, West Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Jane Sluder Workman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Lee Combs, several brothers, and one sister.

Survivors include: seven children, Sandra Huffman, Cheryl (Leslie) Earp, Melvin (Rebecca) Combs, Cathy Combs, Bridget (John) Thomas, Tammy (Chuck) Stanton, and Robin (Danny) Koontz; grandchildren, Robert Combs, Britt Thomas, Brent Stanton, Saad Shatila, Daniel Shatila, Adam Koontz, Alesha Stanton, Summer Shatila, Danny Ford, Eric Ford, Timmy Ford, Candy Robbins, Johnny Earp, Kim Earp, Kelly Norris, and Amy Norris; and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family of Betty Jean Combs will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Sunday, October 2, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm Sunday under the direction of Mr. Brandon Smith. A committal service is scheduled for 1 pm Monday, October 3, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 12:15 pm Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be: John Thomas, Chuck Stanton, Britt Thomas, Saad Shatila, Brent Stanton, and Shannon Rhoton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St. Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Combs family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Combs family. (423) 282-1521