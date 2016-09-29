Michael “Keith” Franklin

GRAY - Michael "Keith" Franklin, age 29 of Gray Community, passed away early Tuesday September 27, 2016, at home unexpectedly. He was a son of Michael and Deanna Cheak Franklin. The family will receive friends Friday, September 30, 2016 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow. Entombment services will be Saturday, October 1, at 11:00 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens.