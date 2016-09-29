Greg D. Glazier

He was a retired C&C operator and machinist in the medical supply industry.

Greg was a member of the Clifton View Baptist Church.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and building projects around the house.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tonya Christine Glazier; an infant daughter; twins, Meghan Christine and Morgan Reed Glazier; his maternal grandfather, David Ross Stidd.

Survivors include: his wife, Shannon Litz Glazier of the home; two sons, Austin Gregory Glazier and Liam Ross Glazier; a daughter, Abbigail Madison Glazier all of the home; his mother and her husband, Dee and Bill Dewil of Sumter, SC; a brother, Matt Glazier of Sumter, SC; maternal grandmother, Christine Stidd; mother and father-in-law, Theresa and Raymond Litz; three sisters-in-law, Amanda and Emily Litz of Owego, NY and Kirsten Litz of Johnson City; several Uncles, Aunts and Cousins and a niece Ava.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 1, 2016 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel of the Morris-Baker Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: The March of Dimes, 2313 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Glazier family. (423)282-1521