Earl Houston Kaylor

Earl moved to Piney Flats in 1955 where he met his wife of 59 years and raised his family. He made friends wherever he was and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He did many anonymous benevolent deeds and expected nothing in return or praise for it. He was self-employed most of his career, owning several small businesses.

He was a Charter member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shrine and The Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years.

He is survived by the love of his life his wife, Mary Weatherly Kaylor of the home; one son, Stephen Kaylor, a sister; Nancy Feathers both of Piney Flats. One aunt: Louise Lankford of Bluff City and several nieces and nephews, including one special great nephew and his namesake, Houston Chance Hale.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral Home – Bluff City Chapel with Reverend Charles Weatherly and Dr. Allen Davis officiating. Music will be under the direction of Clay and Shirley Nelson. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friends may also call the residence at other times. A graveside service will follow after the funeral service on Saturday at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats.

Active pallbearers will be Marty Thomas, Chance Hale, Richard Weatherly, Tim Whitaker, Larry Mullins and Shannon Smith. Honorary pallbearers are too numerous to mention- those who have supported him, visited with him and prayed with him during his declining health.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to Sullivan County EMS - P.O. Box 389, Blountville, TN 37617 or Piney Flats First Baptist Church - 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting our website, wwwtetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is serving the Kaylor family. Office 423-538-7131. Obituary line 423-543-4916