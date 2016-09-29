Agnes Robinette Pritchett

She was originally from Greene County, TN, born in Mosheim, on August 7, 1924. Her parents were Leonard Franklin Robinette and Willie Lee Everhart Robinette.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John A. Pritchett, Jr., one grandson, Walden James Pritchett, two brothers, Kenneth and J.L. Robinette, her foster sister Mildred Courtney and one nephew Marion Robinette.

Mrs. Pritchett attended Maryville College and East Tennessee State Teacher’s College where she met her husband John. They were married May 15, 1946. She taught at Oak Hill School, Johnson City, TN, from 1946 to 1947. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from George Peabody College, Nashville, TN in 1950. She then lived in Monroe, LA, until 1956 when she and her family moved to Boone, NC. She was a member of the Knob Creek Church of the Brethren and attended the Valle Crucis United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three children and spouses: J. Alfred and Lisa Pritchett, Charles L. and Joy Pritchett, Cassandra and Philip Mabe; eight grandchildren and spouses: Sarah and Ward Zimmerman, J. Levi Pritchett, Rebekah and Bobby Garcia, Mary and Luke Boudreault, Laura and Kenny Kaufman, Emily and Derek Wilcox, Matt and Megan Mabe, Cara and Kevin Schiffman; seven great grandchildren: Ward and Grey Zimmerman, Kayden and Caroline Kaufman, Molly Boudreault, Madeleine Mabe and Maddox Garcia; a dear brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Ruth Robinette, and ten beloved nieces and nephews.

Agnes was faithful and hard-working as a wife, mother, and grandmother, and on the family farm. She was dearly loved and respected by her family and many friends. She will be remembered for her caring nature, her beautiful smile and the enduring love of her family.

The viewing and graveside services will be private. Following the burial at Monte Vista Cemetery, friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of her life on Sunday October 2 at 3:30 PM, 211 Sequoyah Drive, Johnson City. There will be a Memorial Service at Valle Crucis United Methodist Church on Sunday October 9 at 2:00 PM.

Mrs. Pritchett wished that in lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a contribution do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or their preferred charity.

