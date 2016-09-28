Sue Ann was born in Akron, OH to the late JoAnn Seymore and Albert Berguron.

Sue Ann loved NASCAR and playing cards with her friends. Before her husband passed away, they took many road trips, usually going to Florida. Above all, she loved her family dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of over 40 years, Cleven Honeycutt; and one great grandchild, little Brian Russel.

Survivors include: six children, Lea Ann Nease and her husband Ronnie, Shana Cretsinger, Phame Hughes, Diane Cogdil, Tommy Honeycutt and Lee “Doby” Williams; eight grandchildren, Kimmie Maupin, Alecia Maupin, Daniel Honeycutt, Nichole Cogdil, Kenny Ray, Tasha Hughes, Joshua Hughes and Jessie Williams; six great grandchildren; and one special companion, Sunny.

The family of Sue Ann Honeycutt will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, September 29, 2016. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. James Cretsinger officiating. Pallbearers will be: Robert Feathers, Ronnie Nease, Daniel Honeycutt, Joshua Hughes, Shana Cretsinger and Brian Russel. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM Friday to go in procession to Bethesda United Methodist Church in Jonesborough for 11:00 AM graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cherokee Hospital For Animals, 708 Cherokee Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Honeycutt family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Honeycutt family. (423) 282-1521